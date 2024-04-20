Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $550,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.66. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.93.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

