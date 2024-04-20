Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 122,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,985 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 83,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $132,387.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,786.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,234 shares of company stock worth $14,573,307 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $31.69 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

