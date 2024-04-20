Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

