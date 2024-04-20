Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 854,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 628,086 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.6 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.73.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

