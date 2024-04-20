Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52,563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of CSGP opened at $84.26 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.40.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

