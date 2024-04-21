AIA Group Ltd Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $155.72 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.27 and a twelve month high of $161.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average is $141.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

