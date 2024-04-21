Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.25% of Credicorp worth $29,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE BAP opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $179.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.02). Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.73.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

