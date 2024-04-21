Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $165,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 65,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $161.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

