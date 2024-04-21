Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Cut by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Highlander Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,597,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 178,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.06.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

