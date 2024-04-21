Xponance Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after buying an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30,160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 541,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,365,000 after acquiring an additional 539,570 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.9% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,195,000 after purchasing an additional 228,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $252.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $166.43 and a twelve month high of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.18.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

