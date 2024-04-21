Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

