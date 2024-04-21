APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of APA worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

