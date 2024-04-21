Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.26. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 159.52%.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

