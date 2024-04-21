Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Trading Up 5.6%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $407.29 and last traded at $407.29. Approximately 27,813 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 17,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.70.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.11 and its 200 day moving average is $364.89. The company has a market cap of $708.14 million, a PE ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atrion by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

