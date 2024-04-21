Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,652 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in HP by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

Read Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.