Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on the stock.

Thor Explorations Trading Down 1.4 %

Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Thursday. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £95.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.97.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and explores gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

