Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on the stock.
Thor Explorations Trading Down 1.4 %
Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.18) on Thursday. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £95.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.97.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
