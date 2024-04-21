Cerity Partners LLC Buys 8,709 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 174.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $117.65 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.