Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.66% of Jackson Financial worth $26,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JXN opened at $65.20 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.67 per share, with a total value of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

