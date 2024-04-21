Federated Hermes Inc. Has $27.89 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Alliant Energy worth $27,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

