Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $527.01

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 527.01 ($6.56) and traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.59). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 602 ($7.49), with a volume of 598,071 shares.

Fresnillo Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 496.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 526.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33. The stock has a market cap of £4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,408.00, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.26.

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,600.00%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

