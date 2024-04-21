Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 4.51% of Malibu Boats worth $50,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 828.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 37,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 93,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,926,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $34.48 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MBUU

Insider Activity

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.