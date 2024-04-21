MontVue Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MontVue Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

