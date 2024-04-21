Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 2,153 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,798,456. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

