Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $27.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

JD.com Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:JD opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,397,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,821,000 after buying an additional 6,168,384 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,009,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,944,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,978,000 after buying an additional 3,482,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,210,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $179,423,000 after buying an additional 3,441,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,436,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,679,000 after buying an additional 3,305,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

