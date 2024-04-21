Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.66. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 49,374 shares changing hands.

Research Frontiers Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 210.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.24%.

Institutional Trading of Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REFR. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

