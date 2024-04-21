Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.66. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 49,374 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.
Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 210.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.24%.
Research Frontiers Incorporated engages in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. It develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.
