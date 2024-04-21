Stephenson & Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 315,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,118,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 12.7% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

