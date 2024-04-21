Stephenson & Company Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stephenson & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $322.46 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

