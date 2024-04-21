SVB Wealth LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 129,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.92%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.