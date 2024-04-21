Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 23,516 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 282.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,516 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $42.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.98. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

