Western Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ISD opened at $12.32 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

(Free Report)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.