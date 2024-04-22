1,461 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,461 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $5,973,728. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $157.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

