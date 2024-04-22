Analysts Set Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) PT at $35.40

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BYON shares. Compass Point started coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group started coverage on Beyond in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Beyond alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Beyond

Beyond Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BYON stock opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.