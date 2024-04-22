Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $61.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $299,860.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,185,813.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $699.38 million, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $43.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

