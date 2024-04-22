Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Holdings Raised by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after buying an additional 73,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $95.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.46 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.