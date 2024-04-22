Barrick Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$23.53 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$18.65 and a 1 year high of C$28.19. The company has a market cap of C$41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$21.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.03.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.28 billion.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

