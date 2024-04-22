Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $11.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post $53 EPS for the current fiscal year and $65 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,869.11 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,023.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,783.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,393.25.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.