BioNTech SE to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioNTech in a report issued on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BNTX. UBS Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BioNTech from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.40.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $86.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.13. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $85.21 and a 52 week high of $125.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

