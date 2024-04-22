Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Price Target at C$184.00

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$185.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$149.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FNV

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total value of C$51,707.70. In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Eaun Harrison Gray sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.69, for a total transaction of C$51,707.70. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$167.00 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$154.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 41.21 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a market cap of C$32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -58.86%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.