Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,983 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,259 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 836,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,233,000 after acquiring an additional 691,615 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $59.05 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

