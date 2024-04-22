Cerity Partners LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 105.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 506,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after purchasing an additional 75,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

TWLO stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,291.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $205,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,678.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

