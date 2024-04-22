CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,653 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.34% of CION Investment worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,628.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CION stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $601.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment
In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 6,519 shares of company stock worth $70,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Profile
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
