First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,086 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,086 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $101.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average is $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.