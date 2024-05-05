First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 108 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,409,000 after acquiring an additional 322,254 shares during the period. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 694,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 358,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

ITOT opened at $112.47 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.66 and a 200 day moving average of $106.00.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

