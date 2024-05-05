First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 358.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $257.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.56. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $161.23 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

