Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $79,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after buying an additional 1,442,722 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTW stock opened at $251.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

