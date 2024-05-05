First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $959.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

