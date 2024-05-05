First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Services raised its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of LCTU stock opened at $55.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.00.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

