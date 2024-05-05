First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 4,212 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 5.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.35.

eBay Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.44. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

