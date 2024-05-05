Swiss National Bank Sells 11,900 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of DoorDash worth $79,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,043,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,149,000 after purchasing an additional 781,861 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,775,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,381,000 after purchasing an additional 772,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DoorDash by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,439,000 after purchasing an additional 628,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $48,965,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $113.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.36 and a 12 month high of $143.34.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.96.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $916,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $916,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,340,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,782 shares of company stock valued at $64,046,807. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

