Oppenheimer Lowers Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $145.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on APTV

Aptiv Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of APTV stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aptiv by 25.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 675,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,605,000 after acquiring an additional 138,510 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,815,000 after purchasing an additional 71,759 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 132,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 17.9% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.